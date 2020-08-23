Susan Harmeier Conway
Maysville, KY - Susan Harmeier Conway beloved wife of Dr. Michael Conway DVM of Maysville, KY and dear mother of Bart(Lisa) Conway of Lexington, KY and Cody (Rajeana) Conway of Versailles, KY. Loving grandmother "Grammy" of Ava Conway, Ryan Conway, MJ Conway, and Landry Conway.
Loving daughter of the late Jean and Al Harmeier.
Sister of Ellen (John) Eiffert. David (Kathleen) Harmeier. Patty (Charles) Handel. Ann (Bob) Buehler. Albert (Gail) Harmeier. Lisa (Dennis) Dalga, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Thursday August 20, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church in Maysville, KY, Saturday August 29, at 11 AM.
Visitation Friday 5-8 PM at the church.
If desired, contributions can be made to Ovarian Cancer Alliance of Greater Cincinnati or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
