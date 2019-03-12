Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
Resources
Susan J. Siemers (Nee (Jane Ruth) Meyer)

Susan J. (Jane Ruth) Siemers (nee Meyer)

Anderson Twp. - Susan J. (Jane Ruth) Siemers (nee Meyer) wife of the late Thomas H. Siemers, beloved mother of Gretchen (Barry) Schmidt, Stephanie (Steve) Bloemer, and Heidi Walsh, sister of the late Jerry and Denny Meyer, dear grandmother of Zach (Lindsay), Nick (Casey), Drew (Paige), Jillian, Annie, Mitch, Emily, Elise, Maura, Cally, and Aidan, great-grandmother of Tori, Henry, and Ty Edward, also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mar. 10, 2019. Age 84 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington on Fri. Mar. 15, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Thur. from 4-8 PM and at the Church on Fri. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to McNicholas High School.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
