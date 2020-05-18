Susan Kelley-Almeida



May 18, 1964 - May 11, 2020



Susan Kelley-Almeida, 55, known to her coworkers and diners as "Chef Susan," passed away at her home on May 11, 2020. She loved cooking for others and seeing them enjoy her food. She was a talented and creative chef who fed many Cincinnatians, most recently at Cincinnati Financial. She also worked at Luxotica in Mason, Ohio, Ivy Hills Country Club, and Chateau Pomije. She and her chef husband, Jose Almeida (deceased 2018), started a gourmet sausage company and could be seen at their sausage booth at the Hyde Park Farmers' Market for several years. They were long-time residents of Mt. Lookout. Susan Marie Kelley-Almeida was born in Quincy, Massachusetts. She attended grade school and high school in Toledo, Ohio, and held a BA in English from the University of Cincinnati. After college, she served in the Peace Corps, and was assigned to Morocco. After returning to Cincinnati, Susan attended the Greater Cincinnati Culinary Arts Academy and then started her chef career. She is survived by a sister, Kathleen Kelley Garvin (Tom) of Chicago, a brother Mark (Debbie) of Atlanta, stepsisters Lynn Fleure of Toledo, and Anne Cavellier (Bob) of Cincinnati, and her stepmother, Nancy Kelley of Toledo. She was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Kelley (Susie) of St. Augustine, Florida and her parents, Edward and Phyllis Kelley of Toledo. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews: Casey, Quinn, Emma, Olivia, and Rachel Kelley; Emily, Tess, and Maggie Cavellier; and Martin, Joseph, Stephen, and Matthew Garvin. A memorial service will be held in Cincinnati for friends and family at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store