Susan "Sue" LaRue
Susan "Sue" LaRue

Beloved daughter of the late Kenneth and Gladys LaRue, loving sister of Sandra (Robert) Allen, Dale (Anne) LaRue and David LaRue, dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Westwood United Methodist Church,3460 Epworth Ave. Cinti., from 10AM until time of funeral service at 11AM. Burial will take place on Tuesday, August 25th 11AM at Ellsworth Cemetery in Ellsworth, OH. Memorials may be made to the church. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
AUG
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Westwood United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
