Susan Lee Sargent
Villa Hills - Susan Lee Sargent. Passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Sargent. Devoted mother of Robert (Mary)
Sargent. Visitation Saturday, June 8 th from 10:00 am until time of blessing 11:00
am at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.
Interment Mother of God Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial
contribution to the . Online condolences may be
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019