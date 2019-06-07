Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Middendorf Funeral Home
3312 Madison Pike
Fort Wright, KY 41017
View Map
Susan Lee Sargent Obituary
Susan Lee Sargent

Villa Hills - Susan Lee Sargent. Passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the age of 76 years.

Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Sargent. Devoted mother of Robert (Mary)

Sargent. Visitation Saturday, June 8 th from 10:00 am until time of blessing 11:00

am at Middendorf Funeral Home 3312 Madison Pk. Ft. Wright, KY 41017.

Interment Mother of God Cemetery. Sympathy may be expressed by a memorial

contribution to the . Online condolences may be

made at: www.middendorf-funeralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 7, 2019
