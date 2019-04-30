Resources
Lexington - Susan Marie Lawrence, 51 years, of Lexington, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Susan was born on June 21, 1967, in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, the daughter of Paul and the late Frances (Gross) Stuntebeck. She is survived by her husband, Perry Lawrence; son, Chris (Breayantey) Pearman; granddaughter, Cora Pearman; brothers, Tony (Lori) Stuntebeck, and Tom (Teresa) Stuntebeck; and sisters, Kathy (Chuck) Simpson, and Lisa (Dave) Witzgall.

Funeral services are 12:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home, in Peebles, Ohio; burial in the Locust Grove Cemetery, in Peebles. Visitation from 11:00 AM until 12 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Susan's name to the .

www.wallacethompsonfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 30, 2019
