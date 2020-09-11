Susan Marie Mouch
Wyoming - Susan Marie Mouch was born March 11, 1950 to the late Robert and Claire (Wiseman ) Thornton. After attending Mount Notre Dame for three years, Sue graduated from Bishop Fenwick High School and then attended The University of Cincinnati. Sue and Jerry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June of 2020. She was a retired advisor for PNC Bank, an avid reader, loved attending Xavier Basketball games and her children's sporting events. Nana never missed an opportunity to watch her grandchildren compete and perform. Those moments brought her absolute joy. Sue was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Timothy, and her son-in-law Christopher Federmann. Sue is survived by her husband of 50 years Jerry Mouch, children Angela Edmonds (Timothy), Andrew Mouch (Natalie), Abby Federmann (Christopher), and her grandchildren, Jacob, Joseph, Payton, Drew, Allie, Dominic, and Katie. She also leaves behind loving siblings, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and extended family and many friends. A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 11:00 at St. James of the Valley Church in Wyoming,Ohio. A reception will be held after the service at The Century Inn on Springfield Pike. In Sue's memory, donations may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project
.