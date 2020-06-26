Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan McFarland



Ozark, Missouri - Susan Louise (Carwile) McFarland, age 66, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in her home. She was born August 12, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Yancey and Charlotte (Johnston) Carwile.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, to honor Susan may be made to Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center, 3333 Burnet Ave. MLC, Cincinnati, Ohio 45229-3039.









