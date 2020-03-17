|
|
Susan Schaber
Erlanger - Susan P Schaber ( nee Hatch), age 74, of Erlanger, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Susan was a nurse. Her life was her family. She loved sewing, crafts, and her flower garden.Despite many years of illness and pain, she lived her life with a gentle grace and courage and honored God and her family and friends with her quiet strength.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Father, Thomas Hatch, Mother, Alice Mae Hatch. She is survived by Husband, Tom W. Schaber, Sr., Son, Tommy W. Schaber, Jr., Daughter, Laura K.. Schaber-Herbst, Son, Michael J. Schaber, Grandsons, Phillip M Herbst, Patrick R. Herbst, Christopher T Schaber, Sister, JoAnne Matthews, several cousins , nieces and nephews.
The family has chosen cremation. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020