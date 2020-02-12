Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Suder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Suder

Add a Memory
Susan Suder Obituary
Susan Suder

Monfort Heights - Susan Thielmeyer Suder, beloved wife of the late Col. James L Suder, (former Green Twp Police Chief), loving mother of Rob (Amy) Suder and Jennifer (Richard) Stevens, devoted grandmother of Gabriel, Peyton and the late Patricia, daughter of Jane and the late Elmer Thielmeyer, sister of Greg, Donny and April Thielmeyer, Debbie Kirschner, Linda Ritchie and the late Nancy Pantel. Died, Tuesday, February 11, 2020 age 71. Visitation at Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home, 3700 Glenmore Ave, Cheviot, Saturday, 10:00 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow in St James Cemetery, White Oak. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations the . Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -