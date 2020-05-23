Susan T. Lennert
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan T. Lennert

Cincinnati - Susan (nee Terbrueggen) Lennert joined her beloved husband, David, in eternal rest on May 22, 2020. Sue grew up in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. She attended the University of Detroit where she met Dave Lennert. The two were wed in 1963, and settled in Cincinnati, OH. She worked as a Medical Technologist at Good Samaritan and Providence Hospitals. Sue was a loving and kind person. She always focused on the things that were most important—family and friends. She was generous with her time as a Girl Scout Leader, an active member of St. Vivian church and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Most recently she volunteered at CAIN (Churches Active in Northside) and IVC (Ignatian Volunteer Corps). She lived an active life of travel, water-skiing, bicycling, camping, and hiking. She also enjoyed and supported fine and preforming arts. Sue will be missed by so many, as her selfless good deeds touched the lives of family and friends as well as strangers in need. Sue was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, David Lennert; her parents, Robert & Ruth; and her brother, Mark. She is survived by her children: B. David (Diane) Lennert, Jill (Vin) DeLucia, and Angela (Tom) Wilcox; her brothers Joel (Carol) and Jan (Pam) Terbrueggen. Sue also leaves behind her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jake, Danny, Jasmine, Charlie, Veronica, Adam, Katie, and Rae; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church. Due to current events, services will be limited to family, but there is hope of a celebration in her honor at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio and/or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home - Cincinnati
3183 Linwood Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45208
513-321-0404
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved