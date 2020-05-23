Susan T. Lennert
Cincinnati - Susan (nee Terbrueggen) Lennert joined her beloved husband, David, in eternal rest on May 22, 2020. Sue grew up in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. She attended the University of Detroit where she met Dave Lennert. The two were wed in 1963, and settled in Cincinnati, OH. She worked as a Medical Technologist at Good Samaritan and Providence Hospitals. Sue was a loving and kind person. She always focused on the things that were most important—family and friends. She was generous with her time as a Girl Scout Leader, an active member of St. Vivian church and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Most recently she volunteered at CAIN (Churches Active in Northside) and IVC (Ignatian Volunteer Corps). She lived an active life of travel, water-skiing, bicycling, camping, and hiking. She also enjoyed and supported fine and preforming arts. Sue will be missed by so many, as her selfless good deeds touched the lives of family and friends as well as strangers in need. Sue was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, David Lennert; her parents, Robert & Ruth; and her brother, Mark. She is survived by her children: B. David (Diane) Lennert, Jill (Vin) DeLucia, and Angela (Tom) Wilcox; her brothers Joel (Carol) and Jan (Pam) Terbrueggen. Sue also leaves behind her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jake, Danny, Jasmine, Charlie, Veronica, Adam, Katie, and Rae; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church. Due to current events, services will be limited to family, but there is hope of a celebration in her honor at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio and/or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
Cincinnati - Susan (nee Terbrueggen) Lennert joined her beloved husband, David, in eternal rest on May 22, 2020. Sue grew up in St. Clair Shores, Michigan. She attended the University of Detroit where she met Dave Lennert. The two were wed in 1963, and settled in Cincinnati, OH. She worked as a Medical Technologist at Good Samaritan and Providence Hospitals. Sue was a loving and kind person. She always focused on the things that were most important—family and friends. She was generous with her time as a Girl Scout Leader, an active member of St. Vivian church and the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Most recently she volunteered at CAIN (Churches Active in Northside) and IVC (Ignatian Volunteer Corps). She lived an active life of travel, water-skiing, bicycling, camping, and hiking. She also enjoyed and supported fine and preforming arts. Sue will be missed by so many, as her selfless good deeds touched the lives of family and friends as well as strangers in need. Sue was pre-deceased by her husband of 43 years, David Lennert; her parents, Robert & Ruth; and her brother, Mark. She is survived by her children: B. David (Diane) Lennert, Jill (Vin) DeLucia, and Angela (Tom) Wilcox; her brothers Joel (Carol) and Jan (Pam) Terbrueggen. Sue also leaves behind her grandchildren: Elizabeth, Jake, Danny, Jasmine, Charlie, Veronica, Adam, Katie, and Rae; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary Church. Due to current events, services will be limited to family, but there is hope of a celebration in her honor at a future date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio and/or the St. Vincent DePaul Society. Online condolences at rohdefuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 23 to May 24, 2020.