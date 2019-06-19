|
Susan Warshauer
Cincinnati - Warshauer, Susan, age 60, passed away June 17, 2019, beloved daughter of Stuart (Sarah) Warshauer & the late Gladys Warshauer, dear sister of Mark (Amy Fruchtman) Warshauer, Gary (Robin) Warshauer & the late Alan Warshauer. Graveside services Thursday, June 20, 11:00 A.M. United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH 45242. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Temple Sholom would be appreciated. Weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 19, 2019