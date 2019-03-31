Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Cherry Grove United Methodist Church
1428 Eight Mile Rd.
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Cherry Grove United Methodist Church
1428 Eight Mile Rd
Anderson Twp., OH
View Map
Susie N. (Neal) Porter


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Susie N. (Neal) Porter Obituary
Susie N. (nee Neal) Porter

Palm Harbor, FL - Susie N. Porter (nee Neal) wife of the late Raymond E. Porter beloved mother of Karen S. (Tom) Mercer and Bonnie P. (Gary) Mitchell, dear grandmother of Erinn R. (Ryan) and Neal J. (Corrie), also survived by many nieces and nephews. Age 97 years. Mar. 22, 2019 in Palm Harbor, FL, residence Anderson Twp. Service at Cherry Grove United Methodist Church 1428 Eight Mile Rd. Anderson Twp. on Fri. April 5, at 1 PM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 12 Noon to 1 PM. Memorials to Cherry Grove United Methodist Church or Breast Cancer Research Foundation. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019
