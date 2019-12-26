Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:30 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susie Rafferty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susie Rafferty

Add a Memory
Susie Rafferty Obituary
Susie Rafferty

Highland Heights - Susie Rafferty, 77, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She retired from Midland as a supervisor. Susie was a member of the St. Anthony Athletic Boosters and was very active at the Bellevue Vets youth leagues and activities. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert J. Rafferty, parents Mark and Mary (nee Amlin) Johnson and siblings, Bill, Doris, Phyllis and Lois. Susie is survived by her devoted children, Shannon (Dave) Beckerich, Mike (Julie) Rafferty and Murph Rafferty, her loving grandchildren, Michael, Anna (Vince), Robby, Genevieve, Bryan, her great granddaughters, Evelyn and Josephine and her dear brothers, Mike (Wilma) Johnson, Jerry (Polly) Johnson and Charlie Johnson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave., on Monday (Dec. 30) from 4:30 p.m. until time of prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Entombment will take place at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Aloysius, 4721 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio or to Children's Hospital, c/o RT Department, 3333 Burnet Ave.,Cincinnati, OH 45229. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -