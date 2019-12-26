|
Susie Rafferty
Highland Heights - Susie Rafferty, 77, of Highland Heights, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She retired from Midland as a supervisor. Susie was a member of the St. Anthony Athletic Boosters and was very active at the Bellevue Vets youth leagues and activities. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert J. Rafferty, parents Mark and Mary (nee Amlin) Johnson and siblings, Bill, Doris, Phyllis and Lois. Susie is survived by her devoted children, Shannon (Dave) Beckerich, Mike (Julie) Rafferty and Murph Rafferty, her loving grandchildren, Michael, Anna (Vince), Robby, Genevieve, Bryan, her great granddaughters, Evelyn and Josephine and her dear brothers, Mike (Wilma) Johnson, Jerry (Polly) Johnson and Charlie Johnson. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home (Bellevue), 241 Fairfield Ave., on Monday (Dec. 30) from 4:30 p.m. until time of prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Entombment will take place at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown, Kentucky. Memorials are suggested to St. Aloysius, 4721 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, Ohio or to Children's Hospital, c/o RT Department, 3333 Burnet Ave.,Cincinnati, OH 45229. Special condolences may be expressed at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019