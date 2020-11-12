1/1
Suzanne Bovard
1948 - 2020
Suzanne Bovard

Fort Wright - Suzanne Wray Bovard, 72, of Fort Wright, KY passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. She was born March 29, 1948 to the late Edward and Frances Wray. Suzanne was a schoolteacher in the Kenton County School district, and she enjoyed substituting at Ludlow High School in her retirement. She was a member of Summerfair Cincinnati held at Coney Island each June, and she always looked forward to the event. She enjoyed cooking and bringing family and friends together, this brought her true happiness. Suzanne is survived by her loving husband: Gary Bovard, her beloved children: Christopher (Amber) Bovard and Anna (Zachary) Eades, her cherished grandchildren: Alison and Ruby Bovard, and Lewis and Adeline Eades, her dear siblings: James (Charlene) Wray, William Wray, and Barbara Shinn, her dog: Buddy, and several other loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Services for Suzanne will be handled in private, but they will stream live on YouTube on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 2:00 PM. To watch the graveside service live, go to YouTube and search "Linnemann Funerals Live" and you will be able to stream live as the service takes place. Live stream will start approximately at 1:50 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Summerfair Cincinnati at 7850 Five Mile Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45230 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Kenton County Animal Shelter at 1020 Mary Laidley Rd, Fort Mitchell, KY 41017.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Service
02:00 PM
stream live on YouTube
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
