Suzanne Caroline Garrett
Cincinnati - Suzanne Caroline Garrett, age 82, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019. Suzanne was born December 27, 1936 in Middletown, OH to the late Margaret Masters and Clifford Masters.
Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ronald Garrett.
Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Holli (Mike) Koterba; son, Doug Garrett; grandchildren, Andrew (Christie) Garrett, Noah (Lindy) Koterba, Erik (Kathryn) Koterba and John Koterba; great-grandchildren, Ethan Garrett Koterba and Bryce Gerald Koterba.
A visitation for Suzanne will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Monday, April 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Anderson Fuenral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A burial will occur at Springboro Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held following the Graveside Service at Anderson's Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019