Services
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
(937) 746-6455
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
1357 E 2nd St
Franklin, OH 45005
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Caroline Garrett


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Suzanne Caroline Garrett Obituary
Suzanne Caroline Garrett

Cincinnati - Suzanne Caroline Garrett, age 82, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday April 3, 2019. Suzanne was born December 27, 1936 in Middletown, OH to the late Margaret Masters and Clifford Masters.

Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Ronald Garrett.

Suzanne is survived by her daughter, Holli (Mike) Koterba; son, Doug Garrett; grandchildren, Andrew (Christie) Garrett, Noah (Lindy) Koterba, Erik (Kathryn) Koterba and John Koterba; great-grandchildren, Ethan Garrett Koterba and Bryce Gerald Koterba.

A visitation for Suzanne will be held Monday, April 8, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Anderson Funeral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A funeral ceremony will occur Monday, April 8, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Anderson Fuenral Homes, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio 45005. A burial will occur at Springboro Cemetery. A Luncheon will be held following the Graveside Service at Anderson's Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Center Drive, Franklin, Ohio 45005.

Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to leave an online condolence.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now