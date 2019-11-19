|
Suzanne M. Bywater
Cincinnati - Suzanne M. Bywater (nee Tracy), passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at the age of 80. She graduated from Mount St. Joseph College in 1961 with a degree in Fine Arts and Mother of Mercy High School in 1956. She was the wife of John (Jack) T. Bywater, devoted daughter of the late Frank Tracy and Catherine Tracy (nee Balkenhol), loving mother to Tracy Schoster (Ken), Kim Oswald (Tim), Kristin Partin (Donald), Brian Bywater (Amy), Mara Rolfes (Kelly) and Kara Rapp (Jason). Loving Grandmother of Lauren, Jordan, Jason, Megan, Kyle, Ashely, Allison and Donovan. Newly Great Grandmother to Parker. Dear sister of Joan, Martha, Michael and Patricia. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Thursday, November 21st from 5-8pm at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, November 22nd at 10:30am at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 4390 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45211. If desired, memorials may be made to or the .
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019