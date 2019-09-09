|
Cincinnati - Teller, Suzanne, nee Stuhlbarg, age 90, passed away Sept. 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Jerome S. Teller, devoted mother of Dan (Maureen) Teller and the late Chuck Teller and Ruth Pleaner, mother-in-law of Betsy Teller and Allan Pleaner, dear sister of the late Marylee Sloane, also survived by twelve loving grandchildren. Service Wednesday, Sept. 11, 10:00 A.M. at Wise Center, 8329 Ridge Ave., Amberley Village, OH 45236. Visitation begins at 9:00 A.M. Friends may visit the family for a Celebration of Life Wednesday 2:00 P.M.-3:30 P.M. also at (Wise Center). Memorial contributions to Isaac M. Wise Temple or Hebrew Union College would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 9, 2019