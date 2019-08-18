|
|
Sylvester "Bill" Lege, Jr.
Edgewood - Sylvester William "Bill" Lege, Jr. died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 87, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on October 13, 1931 in Louisville, KY to parents Geneva (nee Leasor) and Sylvester William Lege. Bill was a 1949 Graduate of St. Xavier High School in Louisville, KY. He was the starting shortstop for the 1949 Kentucky State baseball champions, and a starting guard for the 1949 Kentucky State basketball tournament 3rd place finisher. In 1950, Bill was signed to a contract by the New York Yankees and played 2 years of minor league baseball as a shortstop in the Yankees system; 1950-51 - Newark (OH) and Amsterdam (NY). In the fall of 1951, Bill was drafted into the military, and served 4 years in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a long time employee of Schenley Distillers Corporation, and was a member of Mother of God Church in Covington, KY. Bill thoroughly enjoyed spending time and doing things with his grandchildren. He was also a long time, dedicated New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, and University of Louisville Cardinals fan, and enjoyed to going to UofL football and basketball games. He also enjoyed his many trips to Las Vegas to play the horses and see many production shows, especially Jubilee! Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carmel Frank, and is survived by his wife of 62 years Rose Marie Lege (nee Kinsella), son William Eugene (Anne Maxfield), daughters Mary Ann Romito (Mike) and Carol Lege (Ron Duncan), grandchildren Andrew Romito (Jackie), Emily Lege, Erin Romito and Ally Lege, and great grandson Clay Romito. Bill is also survived by his sister Charmaine Paslick. He will be greatly missed by his family, including his dog Shadow. The family would also like to especially thank the staff at Rosedale Green for their genuine care and support. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday August 25, 2019 from 2-4 pm at the Edgewood Senior Center in Edgewood, KY (550 Freedom Park Dr, Crestview Hills, KY 41017). In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for the Parish Kitchen (141 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011) and the Welcome House (205 E Pike St, Covington, KY 41011).
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 18, 2019