Sylvia Ann Allen
Glendale - (nee Bill) passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at age 83. Beloved wife of 35 years to the late Thomas E. Allen. Devoted mother of Anne (Dave) Budzius and Gregory Kiefer. Loving grandmother of Andrew Joseph, Robert Thomas, and Katherine "Katie" Elizabeth. Dear sister of Edgar (Doreen) Bill. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Anna (nee Selby) Bill; one brother and one sister. Visitation beginning at 9 am until time of service at 10 am, will both be held outdoors on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Glendale, 155 E Fountain Ave., Glendale, OH 45246. Guests are asked to provide personal seating. In lieu of flowers, please see vorhisandryan.com