Sylvia Ann Allen
Sylvia Ann Allen

Glendale - (nee Bill) passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at age 83. Beloved wife of 35 years to the late Thomas E. Allen. Devoted mother of Anne (Dave) Budzius and Gregory Kiefer. Loving grandmother of Andrew Joseph, Robert Thomas, and Katherine "Katie" Elizabeth. Dear sister of Edgar (Doreen) Bill. Preceded in death by her parents, Albert & Anna (nee Selby) Bill; one brother and one sister. Visitation beginning at 9 am until time of service at 10 am, will both be held outdoors on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church of Glendale, 155 E Fountain Ave., Glendale, OH 45246. Guests are asked to provide personal seating. In lieu of flowers, please see vorhisandryan.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 6 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Glendale
JUL
13
Service
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Glendale
Funeral services provided by
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
