Sylvia Ann Solzsmon
Sylvia Ann Solzsmon passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4th at the age of 82. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late Louis Solzsmon.
Devoted mother of Robert (Mary) Solzsmon and the late Steve Solzsmon.
Cherished grandma to Matthew (Suzie) Solzsmon, Rachel (Boris) Solzsmon, Adam (Holly) Solzsmon, Megan (Chris) Newsome, CJ (Carly) Solzsmon, Serena (Jeffery) Smith and 9 great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. A special thanks to her niece, Lisa Scola, for her friendship and love. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020