Sylvia G. Brune
Sylvia G. Brune

Anderson Twp. - Sylvia G. Brune (nee Fischer) age 92 of Anderson Twp., died July 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Stanley W. Brune, devoted mother of Danny (Melinda), Steve (Teresa), Tony Sue), Butch (Shellie) Brune, Peggy (the late Tom) Wagner, Pat (the late Harold) Neal, and Mary (Don) Tilley. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren & many great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by 7 brothers & sisters and 1 grandchild. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Monday, July 13th at 10 am. If desired, memorials may be directed to Hospice of Cincinnati. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
