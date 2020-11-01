Sylvia Schoenung
Whitewater Twp - (nee Vortkamp). loving wife of the late John V. Schoenung; mother of Ronald (Lori) and Glen Schoenung, & Dorothy (Christopher) Neske; grandmother of Hannah (John) Berberich, Alyson (Josh) Makin, Emily Schoenung & Asher Neske; great grandma of Noah Makin; sister of the late Edward Vortkamp. Visitation will be held on Tue., Nov. 3, 2020 from 10:30 to 11:30 AM at Brater Winter Funeral Home, Harrison. Mass to follow at 12 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Memorials to the Church or The American Society of Breast Surgeons Foundation through the funeral home. www.braterfh.com