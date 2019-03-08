Services
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Dry Ridge, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Dry Ridge, OH
View Map
Colerain Twp. - Age 93, passed away March 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Ellsworth Trader; Mother of Judith Bossio, William (Beverly) Trader, Thomas (Lila) Trader, Cathy (Dave) Kirchner, Timothy (Kaye) Trader, Anita (Donald) Benjamin and Tina (Mike) Unger; 24 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren; sister of Floyd (Joyce) Ott, Dale (Mary) Ott, and the late Virginia Mohr. Visitation at St. John's Catholic Church, Dry Ridge on Sat. Mar. 9, 2019 from 9AM until time of mass at 11AM. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 8, 2019
