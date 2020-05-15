Tammy S. Jacobson
After battling cancer for over two years, Tammy S Jacobson, age 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was at home with her beloved fiancé, David W Lewis. Tammy and David had planned on marrying on May 17, 2020 before being forced to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic related shutdown.
Tammy was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 22, 1963 and grew up in Louisville, Ohio. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Tammy was passionate about helping others and worked at various Greater Cincinnati area non-profits throughout her career. She was an active member at the Christ Church Cathedral
Tammy will be deeply missed by her fiancé and love of her life, David; her mother Barbara Jacobson (nee Beaumont); her son, Nicholas Hoffert and cousin, Christine Wieland. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Seckler; her stepfather, Vern Jacobson; her aunt, Bonnie Magill and her cousin, Cathy Magill.
A memorial service and celebration of Tammy's life will take place at a later date when we can all gather together safely.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Tammy Jacobson Memorial Scholar House fund, a ministry Tammy cared about deeply.
Donations may be made payable to:
Cincinnati Union Bethel - Tammy Jacobson Memorial Scholar House Fund
and mailed to:
Attn. Bonnie Bobay
c/o Cincinnati Union Bethel - Tammy Jacobson Memorial Scholar House Fund
2401 Reading Road
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Donations may also be made online at www.cubcincy.org. Select the Tribute checkbox and designate "in memory of Tammy Jacobson".
After battling cancer for over two years, Tammy S Jacobson, age 56, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was at home with her beloved fiancé, David W Lewis. Tammy and David had planned on marrying on May 17, 2020 before being forced to postpone their wedding due to the pandemic related shutdown.
Tammy was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 22, 1963 and grew up in Louisville, Ohio. A graduate of the University of Cincinnati, Tammy was passionate about helping others and worked at various Greater Cincinnati area non-profits throughout her career. She was an active member at the Christ Church Cathedral
Tammy will be deeply missed by her fiancé and love of her life, David; her mother Barbara Jacobson (nee Beaumont); her son, Nicholas Hoffert and cousin, Christine Wieland. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Seckler; her stepfather, Vern Jacobson; her aunt, Bonnie Magill and her cousin, Cathy Magill.
A memorial service and celebration of Tammy's life will take place at a later date when we can all gather together safely.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the Tammy Jacobson Memorial Scholar House fund, a ministry Tammy cared about deeply.
Donations may be made payable to:
Cincinnati Union Bethel - Tammy Jacobson Memorial Scholar House Fund
and mailed to:
Attn. Bonnie Bobay
c/o Cincinnati Union Bethel - Tammy Jacobson Memorial Scholar House Fund
2401 Reading Road
Cincinnati, OH 45202
Donations may also be made online at www.cubcincy.org. Select the Tribute checkbox and designate "in memory of Tammy Jacobson".
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 15 to May 18, 2020.