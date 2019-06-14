Services
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
(859) 431-0072
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM
Ronald B Jones Funeral Home
316 Elm St
Ludlow, KY 41016
View Map
Tammy Stapleton Obituary
Tammy Stapleton

Covington - Tammy Coffey Stapleton, 43, of Covington, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at her residence. She was a member of Crossroads Church in Florence. Her life revolved around her grand babies and niece. Survivors include her sons, Dustin Brewer of Ludlow, Tristan Kavanaugh of Florence, Michael Batton of Florence; daughter, Dawn Batton of Ludlow; brothers, Richard Coffey of Williamsburg, KY, Robert Coffey of Hudson, FL; sisters, Melissa Coffey of new Port Richey, FL, Christy Fritts of Williamsburg, KY and 3 grandchildren. Tammy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Kavanaugh and parents,Robert and Bennette Coffey. Visitation is on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3:00 PM until the hour of Service at 4:00 PM all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 14 to June 16, 2019
