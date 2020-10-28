1/1
Tanya R. Young
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tanya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tanya R. Young

Tanya R. Young, 58, beloved wife, life and everything of 35 years to Jan Thompson. Tanya passed very unexpectedly October 24, 2020 from a brain bleed. She earned her BS in Logistics and retired from FedEx. Tanya was a gifted athlete, excelling in both softball and volleyball with the ability to whoop your butt in anything, first time, even when you thought you were a pro. She bettered her community volunteering; one year trapping 68 feral cats for spay/release, she coached little league as well. Tanya was a very talented woman, but, mostly, she was funny as hell! Tanya was born May 21, 1962 to Eli and Carla Young in Dayton, Ohio. She spent a lot of time with her maternal grandparents, Tom and Velma Miller and in Tennessee with her dad's people at the old place. Tanya loved any adventure unless it involved snakes. Tanya leaves her beloved Jan, her loving brother John, her best bud Lisa Seaman, her adoring BooBoo, a lot of family she considered friends, and a lot of friends that she called family. You can come say goodbye and sign her coffin on Halloween at 2pm at Glen Haven cemetery in New Carlisle, Ohio. Masks are required; costumes are optional, dress is Tanya casual. www.NewcomerDayton.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved