Tara Lynn (Maus) Scharold
Bowdoinham - Tara Lynn (Maus) Scharold, Age 58, of Bowdoinham, passed away on July 11, 2019 surrounded by family. Visiting will be held on July 18, 2019 from 9-10:30 am at the David E. Desmond Funeral Home, 638 High Street in Bath. A Mass of Chriatian Burial will follow at St. John's Church, Brunswick, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers please donate to or The Barbara Bush Foundation. Full obituary on www.desmondfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on July 16, 2019