Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
United Jewish Cemetery
7885 ivygate Lane
Montgomery, OH
View Map
More Obituaries for Tatiana Schmerler
Tatiana Schmerler

Tatiana Schmerler Obituary
Tatiana Schmerler

Mason - Age 96, passed away March 10, 2019, beloved wife of the late Isadore Schmerler, devoted mother of Sylvia (Greg) Winokur of Toronto, Canada and Michael (Jeanne) Schmerler, loving grandmother of Steven (Lindsay) Winokur, Natasha (Marc) Goodman, Lisa (Matthew) Freedman, Andrea (Vlad) Shapiro and David Schmerler, great-grandmother of Ethan, Sydney and Benjamin Winokur, Tyler and Dylan Goodman, Ainsley, Jorie and Harley Freedman, Sammy and Isaac Shapiro. Graveside services, Thursday, March 14, 2:00 P.M. at United Jewish Cemetery, 7885 Ivygate Lane, Montgomery, OH 45242. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the would be appreciated.

www.weilfuneralhome.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 13, 2019
