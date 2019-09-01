|
|
Ted (Teddy) Faigle Kell
Jim Thorpe, PA - Ted (Teddy) Faigle Kell died on August 21, 2019 in Jim Thorpe, PA. Born in Covington, KY February 17, 1953. He lived in Philadelphia for many years. Ted was a paralegal and Grants Coordinator at The University of Pennsylvania (Attended Wharton School of Business) U of PA. He enjoyed painting and creating art. He was a free lance artist since his teenage years. Was preceded in death by his parents, Norbert and Anna Faigle and Brother Thomas Faigle. Survived by Husband, Brad Faigle Kell, Sisters, Barbara Willis (The Late S.T. Willis), Mary Jo Dahlhoff (Lenny), Brothers, William Faigle (Patricia), Kenneth Faigle (The Late Chin Chew), Lawrence Faigle (Barb), and Richard Faigle (Linda). Also many Nieces and Nephews (includes Great). A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later date.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 1, 2019