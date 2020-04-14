|
|
Tena Denise Addington, 60, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Covington, KY on March 23, 1960 she was the daughter of the late John and Emogene Russell. Tena enjoyed gardening, shopping and eating out. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parent, Tena was preceded in death by her brother: Michael Russell. Tena is survived by her daughter: Misty (John) Newton; son: Michael Addington; sister: Paula Saylor and grandchildren: Benjamin, John, Iona, Kristopher and Lon. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020