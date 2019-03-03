Services
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
(859) 491-6000
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Serenity Funeral Care
40 W 6th Street
Covington, KY 41011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tena Waugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tena L. Waugh


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Tena L. Waugh Obituary
Tena L. Waugh

Latonia - Tena L. Waugh, 64, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born on February 15, 1955 in Covington, KY, Tena was the daughter of the late Jess and Joyce Talbott. She enjoyed listening to country music and watching T.V. In addition to her parents, Tena was preceded in death by her daughters: Robin Rowe and April Tucker; sisters: Patty and Jessica; 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter: Angela Robison; sisters: Connie, Carolyn and Virginia; brothers: Ted, Ray and Tony; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now