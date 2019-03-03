|
Tena L. Waugh
Latonia - Tena L. Waugh, 64, of Latonia, KY, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Born on February 15, 1955 in Covington, KY, Tena was the daughter of the late Jess and Joyce Talbott. She enjoyed listening to country music and watching T.V. In addition to her parents, Tena was preceded in death by her daughters: Robin Rowe and April Tucker; sisters: Patty and Jessica; 2 grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter: Angela Robison; sisters: Connie, Carolyn and Virginia; brothers: Ted, Ray and Tony; 7 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until the Memorial Service at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Serenity Funeral Care, 40 West 6th Street, Covington, KY 41011. Online condolences may be expressed on Facebook or at SerenityFuneralCare.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 3, 2019