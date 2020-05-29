Terence Michael "Terry" Flynn
Southgate - Terence Michael "Terry" Flynn, 77, of Southgate, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. He was a News Reporter with the Enquirer for 28 years. Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine (nee. Lahm) Flynn; father, James Flynn; brothers, Thomas & Timothy Flynn and sisters, Grace & Bridgett Flynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Drue (nee. Miller) Flynn; sons, Scott (Melisa), Michael (Stefanie), Mark (Karen) Flynn & Terry (Karen) Flynn; 6 grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob, Lauren, Ryan and John & Terry Flynn; brothers, Dennis, Kevin & Chris Flynn; sisters, Kathleen Scanlon & Marianne Flynn; sisters-in-law, Earlene Johnson & Dare Miller; many nieces & nephews and his special friend, Stanley Goodin. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 5 p.m., Sunday, May 31st at Madison Avenue Christian Church, Covington. Guests will be required to wear masks and are expected to abide by social distancing standards. Entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. In lieu of Flowers, memorials are suggested to the Madison Avenue Christian Church (Children's Christmas Fund), 1530 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011 or to your local animal shelter. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2020.