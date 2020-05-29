Terence Michael "Terry" Flynn
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Terence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terence Michael "Terry" Flynn

Southgate - Terence Michael "Terry" Flynn, 77, of Southgate, passed away on Tuesday, May 26th at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati. He was a News Reporter with the Enquirer for 28 years. Terry was preceded in death by his mother, Maxine (nee. Lahm) Flynn; father, James Flynn; brothers, Thomas & Timothy Flynn and sisters, Grace & Bridgett Flynn. He is survived by his loving wife, Drue (nee. Miller) Flynn; sons, Scott (Melisa), Michael (Stefanie), Mark (Karen) Flynn & Terry (Karen) Flynn; 6 grandchildren, Patrick, Jacob, Lauren, Ryan and John & Terry Flynn; brothers, Dennis, Kevin & Chris Flynn; sisters, Kathleen Scanlon & Marianne Flynn; sisters-in-law, Earlene Johnson & Dare Miller; many nieces & nephews and his special friend, Stanley Goodin. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m., with the Funeral Service to follow at 5 p.m., Sunday, May 31st at Madison Avenue Christian Church, Covington. Guests will be required to wear masks and are expected to abide by social distancing standards. Entombment will take place at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate. In lieu of Flowers, memorials are suggested to the Madison Avenue Christian Church (Children's Christmas Fund), 1530 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011 or to your local animal shelter. Online condolences can be given at dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Homes are serving the family






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved