Teresa Ann Riley
Cincinnati - (nee Thompson) beloved wife of Michael Riley, loving mother of Amy, Angela, April and Michael Riley Jr., dear grandmother of Adam, Ethan, Joshua, Ashley, Jacob, Daisy, Bella, Brooklyn, Brandon, the late Jaelyn and great-grandmother of Maverick, dear sister of Chechee Bonapfel, Gail (Bud) Ellis, Wayne Thompson, Anita (Glenn) Holt, Ronnie Thompson, Donna (Donnie) Robbins, Regina (Bill) Cole, Montie Thompson, her twin Teddy Thompson and the late Dennis and Terry Thompson, aunt of many nieces and nephews. Passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, April 8th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. 10AM until time of service 12 Noon. Memorials may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 5, 2019