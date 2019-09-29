Services
Green Twp. - Teresa Lynn (Bray) Kersey beloved wife of Greg Kersey. Truly loved by her parents Vicki Noe, and Douglas and Susan Bray. Cherished sister to Rhonda (Dan) Feldman, Rhonda (Walter) Frank, Jeff (Carol) Bray, and Mike Bray. Terri loved with all her heart her nieces and nephews: Amanda (Adam) Warniment, Jessica (Nick) Johnson, Kyle Frank, Noah Frank, Jacob Frank, Aubree Bray, Jason Bray, and Ian Bray. Her beloved fur babies: Takota and Wookie. Terri was preceded in death by her Grandparents: Harry and Pauline Badorian, Ralph and LaVeryne Bray, Father-in-law: Howard Kersey; and Niece: Megan Elise Frank.Terri was a phenomenal teacher who touched the lives of many in and out of the classroom. She became an advocate for stroke and aphasia patients volunteering at UC doing research studies. Even in death, Terri gave of herself through organ donation. Terri passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at the age of 49. Visitation will be held at Frederick Funeral Home, 2553 Banning Rd. on Tuesday (Oct 1) from 5-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, 7130 Harrison Ave. on Wednesday (Oct 2). In lieu of flowers donations can be made to https://foundation.uc.edu TerriKerseyMemorialFund using #8002355. Special condolences may be expressed at frederickfh.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Sept. 29, 2019
