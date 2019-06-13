Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
200 Western Ave
New Richmond, OH 45157
(513) 553-4132
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa "Terry" Payne

Obituary Condolences

Teresa "Terry" Payne Obituary
Teresa "Terry" Payne

Anderson Township - Teresa "Terry" Payne, of Anderson Township, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019 at the age of 81. She was the mother of Monica (Brady) Allman and Gretchen Carlton. Grandmother of Connor Allman. She was preceded in death by her parents Millard and Floeral Bramel. Visitation for Terry will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Monday June 17, 2019 from 8:30 - 9:30 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 9:30. Interment at Greenmound Cemetery.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now