Terrance "Terry" L. Zint
Fort Wright - Terrance L. Zint passed away on 02/23/2019 at the age of 77. Terry was a resident of Fort Wright Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Wilfred Zint, his sister Diane Meiners and nephew Gary Meiners. Survivors include his brother-in-law William "Bill" Meiners, nephews Scott (Emy) Meiners, Mike (Sheena) Meiners, niece Niki Meiners, 3 great nephews (Ben, Maxx and Milo) and 3 great nieces (Lilly, Eva and Bridget). He was a member of the US ARMY, an avid collector and a retired surveyor with Burgess and Niple in Cincinnati. Services will be held Saturday, March 9 at St. Agnes Church in Fort Wright Kentucky, visitation at 10am with funeral service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenton County Library, one of Terry's favorite places in his beloved community.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019