Services
St Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy
Fort Wright, KY 41011
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Fort Wright, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
Fort Wright, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terrance Zint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terrance L. "Terry" Zint

Obituary Condolences

Terrance L. "Terry" Zint Obituary
Terrance "Terry" L. Zint

Fort Wright - Terrance L. Zint passed away on 02/23/2019 at the age of 77. Terry was a resident of Fort Wright Kentucky. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruth and Wilfred Zint, his sister Diane Meiners and nephew Gary Meiners. Survivors include his brother-in-law William "Bill" Meiners, nephews Scott (Emy) Meiners, Mike (Sheena) Meiners, niece Niki Meiners, 3 great nephews (Ben, Maxx and Milo) and 3 great nieces (Lilly, Eva and Bridget). He was a member of the US ARMY, an avid collector and a retired surveyor with Burgess and Niple in Cincinnati. Services will be held Saturday, March 9 at St. Agnes Church in Fort Wright Kentucky, visitation at 10am with funeral service to follow at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kenton County Library, one of Terry's favorite places in his beloved community.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.