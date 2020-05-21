Terrence "Terry" Westerhaus
Terrence "Terry" Westerhaus

Cincinnati - Son of the late Joseph and Marian (Klawitter) Westerhaus. Loving brother of William "Bill" Westerhaus (Terri), Nancy Baxter and the late Tom and Joseph Westerhaus, Jr. and Janet Hilligan. Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews. Special thanks to the caring staff at Mercy West Park Retirement where he resided for many years. Died Tuesday May 19, 2020 Age 75. Visitation and Funeral Services will be private. A public memorial will be held at a later date. Burial St. Joseph Cemetery. Donations may be made to Hospice of Cinti., PO Box 633597 (45263)

neidhardminges.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
