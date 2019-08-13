Services
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
(859) 491-4500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home
241 Fairfield Ave
Bellevue, KY 41073
View Map
Terri Lyn Reinhart Obituary
Terri Lyn Reinhart

Bellevue - Terri Lyn Reinhart ,58, of Bellevue, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Edith (nee Herbstreit) Reinhart. Terri is survived by her beloved daughter Amy Reinhart, her devoted grandchildren, Samantha Reinhart and Aaron Klette and her sister Donna Elliot. Terri graduated from Bellevue High School. She worked for Burke Marketing for over 25 years and also worked at Convergys. Terri loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren. Visitation at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave. (Bellevue), on Thursday (Aug. 15) from 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. where services will be held on Friday (Aug. 16) at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Sweeney officiating. Burial will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Special condolences may be given at www.dmefuneral.com. Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Aug. 13, 2019
