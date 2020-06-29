Terry Allen
Terry Allen

Union - Terry J. Allen, 64, of Union, KY, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Terry retired from the City of Erlanger Fire Department after 33 years of service and he is a member of the Lloyd High School Alumni Association Hall of Fame. He also was a long-time member of the Elsmere Fire Department, where he got his start as a fireman.

A celebration of Terry's life will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Burlington, KY. Funeral service will follow at 2:00PM at the funeral home. Burial of ashes will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and intimacy of funerals, attending guests are highly encouraged to wear their own masks, and be prepared to wait because of capacity restrictions. Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Jun. 29 to Jul. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Linnemann Funeral Home-Burlington
1940 Burlington Pike
Burlington, KY 41005
(859) 727-1250
