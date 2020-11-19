Terry Carmack
Alexandria - Terry L. Carmack, 69, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY. Terry was born at Speers Hospital in Dayton, KY, on November 9, 1951. Employment included Kluener Meat Packing as a Master Butcher, and the USDA as a Grader. Terry was a former member of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department and an Active Trustee of the Newport Elks Lodge #273. He is preceded in death by his parents, George "Sonny" and Rosie (nee Meyer) Carmack and brother, Clint Carmack. Terry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda L. Carmack (nee Brown); siblings, Mindy (Kirk) Kuper Painter, and Doug (Ella) Carmack, as well as sister-in-laws, Chen Zheng Ar Rashid (aka Deborah Brown) and Jenny Carmack; also survived by six Godchildren and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to "Kids with Cancer," c/o Newport Elks #273, 3704 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY, 41076, or Legacy Campaign, c/o Saint Mary Church, 8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY, 41001. Celebration of Life immediately following burial at the Newport Elks #273. Due to changing COVID restrictions please check our website, alexandriafh.com
or Alexandria Funeral Home on FACEBOOK for updates. Masks are required and social distancing restrictions apply.