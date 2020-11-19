1/1
Terry Carmack
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Carmack

Alexandria - Terry L. Carmack, 69, of Alexandria, KY, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Edgewood, KY. Terry was born at Speers Hospital in Dayton, KY, on November 9, 1951. Employment included Kluener Meat Packing as a Master Butcher, and the USDA as a Grader. Terry was a former member of the Alexandria Volunteer Fire Department and an Active Trustee of the Newport Elks Lodge #273. He is preceded in death by his parents, George "Sonny" and Rosie (nee Meyer) Carmack and brother, Clint Carmack. Terry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda L. Carmack (nee Brown); siblings, Mindy (Kirk) Kuper Painter, and Doug (Ella) Carmack, as well as sister-in-laws, Chen Zheng Ar Rashid (aka Deborah Brown) and Jenny Carmack; also survived by six Godchildren and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Visitation will be Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Saint Mary of the Assumption Church, 8:30 AM until 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Alexandria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to "Kids with Cancer," c/o Newport Elks #273, 3704 Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, KY, 41076, or Legacy Campaign, c/o Saint Mary Church, 8246 E. Main Street, Alexandria, KY, 41001. Celebration of Life immediately following burial at the Newport Elks #273. Due to changing COVID restrictions please check our website, alexandriafh.com or Alexandria Funeral Home on FACEBOOK for updates. Masks are required and social distancing restrictions apply.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Saint Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Mary of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Alexandria Funeral Home Inc
325 Washington St
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-9590
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Alexandria Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved