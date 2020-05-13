Terry Elfers
Terry Elfers, Jr.

Terry Elfers, Jr. age 57 passed away suddenly May 9, 2020. He was beloved son of Terry Elfers, Sr. (Linda) and the late Sharon L. Schmid-Elfers. He is survived by his children; Chrissy, Jesse, Amber , Chase and the late Terry Lee Elfers. Also survived by his step-children; Shannon, Charity, Seth and Kelyn. His beloved brothers are William, Anthony and Robert. He is survived by many grandchildren, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by many. A celebration of life T.B.D. at a later date.




Published in Kentucky Enquirer from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
