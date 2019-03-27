|
Terry Fraley
Ft. Wright - Beloved husband of the late Sharon Fraley (nee Sutton), Dear brother of Ron (Betty) Fraley and Connie (Richard) Belmont. Beloved son of the late Claude and Dorothy Fraley. Loving step-father of Lori Zurborg and the late Patti Jones. Step-grandfather of 5 and step-great-grandfather of 13. Special uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Died March 24, 2019 at the age of 69. Visitation Friday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home, 4619 Delhi Pike. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 10 AM at St. Dominic Church, 4551 Delhi Pike. Remembrances may be made to the . www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Mar. 27, 2019