Services
Stith Funeral Homes
7500 Highway 42
Florence, KY 41042
(859) 525-1100
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy
Fort Wright,, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
1680 Dixie Hwy
Fort Wright, OH
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Erlanger, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Iseral
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry "Tweety" Iseral


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Terry "Tweety" Iseral Obituary
TERRY "TWEETY" ISERAL

Florence - Terry A. "Tweety" Iseral, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Florence. Terry was born on February 13, 1957, to his parents, James Allen Iseral and Wanda Lee Caldwell Iseral. He is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Kimberly Payne Iseral; a loving father to son, Chris Iseral (Mary); proud grandfather to Emma and Katelyn Iseral; and dear brother to his sister, Sandra (Doug) Smith. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lois Payne and father-in-law, L.B. Payne. Terry will be remembered for his love of gardening, cooking, and his collection of "Tweety Birds." Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 30 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Terry's name are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Florence I.C.U., C/O Bruno Giacomuzzi, 4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Stith Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.stithfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now