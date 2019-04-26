|
TERRY "TWEETY" ISERAL
Florence - Terry A. "Tweety" Iseral, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Florence. Terry was born on February 13, 1957, to his parents, James Allen Iseral and Wanda Lee Caldwell Iseral. He is also survived by his wife of 40 years, Kimberly Payne Iseral; a loving father to son, Chris Iseral (Mary); proud grandfather to Emma and Katelyn Iseral; and dear brother to his sister, Sandra (Doug) Smith. He was greatly loved and will be missed by his many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Lois Payne and father-in-law, L.B. Payne. Terry will be remembered for his love of gardening, cooking, and his collection of "Tweety Birds." Visitation will take place on Tuesday, April 30 2019 at St. Agnes Church, 1680 Dixie Hwy, Fort Wright, KY 41011, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. Interment will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Terry's name are suggested to: St. Elizabeth Florence I.C.U., C/O Bruno Giacomuzzi, 4900 Houston Rd, Florence, KY 41042. Stith Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Apr. 26, 2019