Terry Lee Blanton
Cincinnati - Terry Lee beloved husband of the late Sharon (Nee: Prosser) Blanton. Loving father of Keith and Tom Blanton. Devoted grandfather of Nico and Ally Blanton. Caring brother of Shelia (William) Smith, Ted (Judy), Chuck and Tom Blanton. Dear brother-in-law of Terry (Rosie) Prosser. Also survived by numerous other family and friends. Preceeded in death by parents Lorene and Radford Blanton. Terry passed away on Feb. 4th, 2019 at the age of 70. Visitation will take place at Radel Funeral Home 650 Neeb Rd. 45233 (513)451-8800 from 5:00pm until the time of the funeral service at 7:00pm. Burial will take place on Sat. Feb. 9th at County Memory Gardens at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VA Medical Center 3200 Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45220. www.radelfuneral.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer on Feb. 7, 2019