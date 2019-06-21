|
Terry Lindle Jr.
Edgewood - Terry Blake Lindle Jr., 38, of Edgewood, KY, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He worked in security for 18 years with Cincinnati Children's Hospital and several with the Kenton County Sheriff's Office. He was a graduate of Lloyd High School. His passions were planes, flying and playing golf. Terry always tried to take care of others before himself and had a heart the size of Texas. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Cora Nell Lindle; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Seitzer; and his brother, Kenny Napier. Terry is survived by his wife, Amanda Lindle; his father, Terry (Susan) Lindle Sr.; his mother, Jean Napier; his dearly loved precious daughter, Grace Ann Lindle; Grace's mother, Leslie Shrout; and his brothers, Harry Lindle II and Mickey Napier. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service for Terry will follow the visitation at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to: Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center 2250 Park Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45212. Online condolences can be made to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 21 to June 22, 2019