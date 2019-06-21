Services
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 727-1250
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
Linnemann Funeral Home
30 Commonwealth Ave
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Lindle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Lindle Jr.

Obituary Condolences

Terry Lindle Jr. Obituary
Terry Lindle Jr.

Edgewood - Terry Blake Lindle Jr., 38, of Edgewood, KY, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He worked in security for 18 years with Cincinnati Children's Hospital and several with the Kenton County Sheriff's Office. He was a graduate of Lloyd High School. His passions were planes, flying and playing golf. Terry always tried to take care of others before himself and had a heart the size of Texas. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harry and Cora Nell Lindle; his maternal grandmother, Virginia Seitzer; and his brother, Kenny Napier. Terry is survived by his wife, Amanda Lindle; his father, Terry (Susan) Lindle Sr.; his mother, Jean Napier; his dearly loved precious daughter, Grace Ann Lindle; Grace's mother, Leslie Shrout; and his brothers, Harry Lindle II and Mickey Napier. He also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation will be Monday, June 24, 2019 from 10:00AM-12:30PM at Linnemann Funeral Homes in Erlanger, KY. A funeral service for Terry will follow the visitation at 12:30PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery in Ft. Mitchell, KY. Memorial contributions can be made to: Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center 2250 Park Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45212. Online condolences can be made to www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from June 21 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now