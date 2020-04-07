|
Terry Mayes
Alexandria - Terry Mayes, 55, of Alexandria, KY passed away on April 6, 2020. He was the son of Ray and Mae Mayes. He worked for Terry's pallets. He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his wife Beverly Jackson Mayes. Mother; Mae Mayes of Augusta, KY. Children; Michelle Harris of Alexandria, KY, Terry Millar of Crescent Springs, KY, Robert (Doug) Millar of Ohio, Ray Mayes of Falmouth, KY, Tasha (Mark) Maddox of Germantown, KY, Clifford (Tiffany) Poe Jr of Brooksville, KY, and Josh Poe of Independence, KY. His surviving siblings, Martha Walton of Alexandria, KY, Linda (Wayne Maxwell) Sebastian of Alexandria, KY, Truman (Chris) Mayes of Alexandria, KY, Dennis (Charlotte) Mayes Sr of Cold Spring, KY, Debbie (Nick) Appleman of Augusta, KY and his twin brother, Gary (Bobbie Jo) Mayes of Alexandria, KY. He is survived by 13 Grandchildren, 11 Nieces and 10 Nephews. Along with many great nieces, great nephews, Great Great nieces and nephews. Terry never knew a stranger and had many friends he called family. Services are private for the family. Burial will take place in Sharon Cemetery in Bracken County, KY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Cooper Funeral Home by calling (859) 635-7844. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020