Terry P. Madama
Terry P. Madama, loving husband of Beth A. Madama for 54 years. Beloved father of Pam (Alec) Tackett, Anne Parker, and Marc Madama. Devoted grandfather of Dean, Lauren, Sarah, Julia, Ben, Aidan, Dominic, and Caroline. Dear brother of Marianne Wiggers, Karen Lahm, and Patti Sutter. Passed away Aug. 19, 2020. Age 77. Visitation Monday, Aug. 24th from 11:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 1:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home 10211 Plainfield Road (45241). Social Distancing and facemasks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cincinnati Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, 2045 Gilbert Ave. (45202).