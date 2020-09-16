Terry Sandfoss

Terry SandfossSilver Grove - Terrence "Terry" Lee Sandfoss, 72, of Silver Grove, KY passed away on September 15, 2020. He was the son of William and Virginia "Bootsie" (Smith) Sandfoss. He retired from CSX Railroad after 42 years. He was a graduate of Newport Central Catholic. After high school, he attended Morehead University where he was a point guard for all four years. He loved his family. Terry enjoyed going to all of his children's sports games and continued the tradition with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Brown. He is survived by his wife, Paula Sandfoss. Daughters; Kimberly Sandfoss and Tina (Brian) Finney. Sons; Terry (Julie) Sandfoss Jr and Rob (Susan) Sandfoss. Brothers; Jimmy (Sandy), Timmy (Cindy), Tony (Jerri), Todd and Marty Sandfoss. Along with 11 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at St. Phillips Parish Center, 1402 Mary Ingles Hwy, Melbourne, KY 41059 from 1pm-3pm. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 3pm at the church. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.