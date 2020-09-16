1/1
Terry Sandfoss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Sandfoss

Silver Grove - Terrence "Terry" Lee Sandfoss, 72, of Silver Grove, KY passed away on September 15, 2020. He was the son of William and Virginia "Bootsie" (Smith) Sandfoss. He retired from CSX Railroad after 42 years. He was a graduate of Newport Central Catholic. After high school, he attended Morehead University where he was a point guard for all four years. He loved his family. Terry enjoyed going to all of his children's sports games and continued the tradition with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Shirley Brown. He is survived by his wife, Paula Sandfoss. Daughters; Kimberly Sandfoss and Tina (Brian) Finney. Sons; Terry (Julie) Sandfoss Jr and Rob (Susan) Sandfoss. Brothers; Jimmy (Sandy), Timmy (Cindy), Tony (Jerri), Todd and Marty Sandfoss. Along with 11 Grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19th, 2020 at St. Phillips Parish Center, 1402 Mary Ingles Hwy, Melbourne, KY 41059 from 1pm-3pm. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 3pm at the church. Cooper Funeral Home is serving the family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kentucky Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
10759 Alexandria Pike
Alexandria, KY 41001
(859) 635-7844
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved