|
|
Terry Vincent Van Fleet
Cincinnati - Loving Father Of Tracy Rice (David), Kristen Van Fleet (Marc), Ryan Van Fleet (Nicole), and Craig Van Fleet (Jamie), Dear Grandfather of Trevor, Hailey, Cohen, Trinity, Olivia, Alexander, Everett, Arlin, Brooks, Vivian, Taylor, Zane, Kennedy, and Great Grandson Cayden, Cherished Brother of Darryl Van Fleet (Kathy) and Ted Van Fleet (Ann). Also survived by the mother of his 4 children, Marilyn Van Fleet. Mr. Van Fleet passed April 6, 2019 at 71 years of age. Family and Friends are invited to attend a Visitation to Celebrate Terry's life on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 4pm-6pm at Spring Grove Funeral Home (4389 Spring Grove Ave. 45223). Condolences may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
Published in the Kentucky Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019